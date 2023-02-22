The Mt. Zion Rustlers held its February meeting on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the BCDS Delaware apartment complex.
Rhett Lock led the club in saying the pledges. There were several club members, visitors, and parents who attended. BCDS residents and their helpers were also in attendance. Attendance was answered with the following question, “What is your favorite snow day activity?” Henley Shoemaker read January’s minutes. Clay Handke then gave the treasurer’s report. Karie Covert gave the leader’s report.
We discussed our plan for the County Club Day skit, which will be held on March 4. Teresa Manche gave the assistant leaders report, talking about when the clubs next meeting will be. Project talks were then given by Jonah Olson, Dayne Covert and Grace Covert. Jonah demonstrated how to plant seedlings. Dayne explained how to make cyanotype prints. Grace talked about an advanced method of working with perler beads to make bracelets.
February birthdays were held for Killian, Ella, and Cooper. Lainey Lock led the club’s recreation in playing hot potato with the residents. The joke of the month was given by Ella Olson. Next month’s meeting will be at the Carwell building. Hostesses were the Olson and Lock families. Project talks were given by Dayne Covert, Grace Covert, and Jonah Olson.
