Mt. Zion

Submitted photo

Mt. Zion Rustlers met at the BCDS complex.

 Submitted

The Mt. Zion Rustlers held its February meeting on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the BCDS Delaware apartment complex.

Rhett Lock led the club in saying the pledges. There were several club members, visitors, and parents who attended. BCDS residents and their helpers were also in attendance. Attendance was answered with the following question, “What is your favorite snow day activity?” Henley Shoemaker read January’s minutes. Clay Handke then gave the treasurer’s report. Karie Covert gave the leader’s report.

