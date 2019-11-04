The Mount Zion Rustlers met for their October meeting on Oct. 13 at the Lock’s Farm north of Hiawatha. The meeting was called to order by Mason Ward. The pledge of allegiance and 4-H pledge were stated by the members. Minutes were read by Allison Arment, treasurers’ report was given by Addy Kopp and Aden Geisendorf gave the reporters report.
The group welcomed new members and guests. The Leaders report was given by Nikki Boswell who reminded the club of upcoming dates. Makeup talks were given by Aden Geisendorf, how to halter break a 4-H calf and Emma Boswell demonstrated to the club how to braid hair. After the meeting was completed the club stood and recited the 4-H pledge. The recreation was a hayrack ride where the club stopped to have dinner in the Lock’s pasture. The members had time to explore the timber and then roasted hot dogs over an open fire.
After it became dark the club then took another hayrack ride to the Lock’s haunted barn where the members and guests were invited to go through. The next club meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha. Anyone is welcome to attend.
Reporter
