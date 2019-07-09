February Meeting
It was assistant officer night for the February 2019 meeting. Mason Ward called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge were recited by Jenna Geisendorf and Kayla Hooper. The roll call question was, “What is your favorite cookie?” Landen Barnhart, junior secretary and Gabriel Joslin, junior reporter, gave reports. County Club Days were discussed since the Mt. Zion Rustlers will be presenting a skit for this event.
Birthdays were observed for the month of February, Asher Leahy and Elijah Joslin were sung to and given a birthday treat. Talks were presented by Paige Mueller, on her watershed project, and Eli Geisendorf, on his Lego robot. The meeting was closed with a joke presented by Lainey Lock, “Why did the kid eat cheese by the computer? To feed the mouse.” Next month’s meeting will take place at BCDS Delaware place where the 4-Hers will be able to show some of their talents.
Reporter Aden Geisendorf
