June Meeting: The Mt Zion Rustlers met for their June meeting at Ag Partners in the conference room on June 9. The flag salute and 4-H pledge was led by Brenna Ward and Levi Olson. Roll call was taken by each member answering the question “What is your favorite summer activity?” After each member answered the meeting proceeded with minutes from the last meeting being read by Allison Arment. The officer’s reports were then presented to the club. Diane Ward gave a leader’s report which consisted of discussing the upcoming fair and all the deadlines that were needed to be met by the members. Brenna Ward gave a talk to the club about making chocolate chip cookies and brought samples for everyone. The members celebrated June birthday’s by singing to the club members with birthdays. Henley Wilhelm led recreation for the group. The next meeting will be held on July 10 in the blue building at the Brown County Fairgrounds. The members stood and repeated the 4-H Motto.
July meeting: The July meeting for the Mt. Zion Rustlers was held during the week of the Brown County Fair on July 10. Ryker Massey and Michael Finch led the pledges for the group, and the roll call was taken. Reports were given by leaders. No talks were given and the group toured the fairgrounds to look at members exhibits. Prior to the meeting the group helped in cleanup by cleaning the blue building and taking out the trash throughout the fairgrounds. The next meeting was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the Sabetha swimming pool. The 4-H swim party will take place after the meeting.
Reporting, Aden Geisendorf
