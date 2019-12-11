The Mount Zion Rustlers meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Carwell Building. The meeting was called to order by club president Allison Armet. Lainey Lock and Henley Shoemaker led the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H pledge. The role call question was ‘’What is one state that you have visited?’’
Nineteen members answered. Leah Kesler, the club secretary, read the September and October club minutes, which were approved as read. Addy Kopp read the treasurer’s report. Niki Boswell gave the Leaders report. At achievement night our club was awarded the purple seal award and the Reach for Excellence award. Our club was given $50 from Frontier Farm Credit in conjunction with the awards. The purple seal was placed on our club charter. New Officer Instillation ceremony was completed by the new officers.
During new business, Addy Kopp moved to go caroling before our December meeting at Maple Grove and North Pines starting at 5:15 pm, Brenna Ward seconded the motion. The club recognized the November birthdays of Henley Shoemaker, Sam Tollefson, and Owen Nioce. Michael Finch gave the joke of the night "How do you cook a crocodile?’’ ‘’With a crock pot.’’ The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Carwell Building. Addy Kopp moved to adjourn the meeting Brenna Ward seconded the motion.
Reporter Lane Kesler
