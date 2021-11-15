The Mt.Zion Rustlers called their monthly meeting on October 10th at Lock farms. Brenna Ward called the meeting to order and we all said the 4-H pledges. Leah Kessler read last months minutes they were all approved as read. There was a treasures report, leaders report, and reporters report. Dane Covert gave a talk about how to make a wooden chair. The club voted to get new shirts Landyn Brobst moves we get new shirts Lane Kessler seconded it. Recreation was having a cookout and a haunted trail.
Reporter,
Landyn Brobst
