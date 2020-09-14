The Mt. Zion Rustlers 4-H Club was called to order by Allison Arment at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16 at the Carwell Building. Quinn Leahy and Nola Boswell lead the club in the flag salute and 4-H pledge. The roll call question was “what is your favorite outdoor activity”? Eighteen members answered the roll call question. The February minuets were read and approved. The reporters report was given.
Niki Boswell gave the leader report and she talked about pins that you could earn and updated guidelines for the pins. Also, the state fair has been canceled for this year. Family signup sheets have been passed out to families to complete and return to leaders for the 2020-21 year.
Robyn Tollefson gave the assistant leaders report. She told the club that our next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Sept. 13. Make-up talks can be presented in person or on the club’s Facebook page.
Nola Boswell did a talk on how to make a mask.
The club celebrated the August birthday of Landyn Brobst, also the March, April, May, June, and July birthdays. The joke of the month was by Nola Boswell “what do you call an alligator in a vest?”
The next meeting of the Mt. Zion Rustlers 4-H club will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Carwell Building. Brenna Ward moved to adjourn the meeting then Emma Boswell seconded. The meeting was adjourned after the members stood and repeated the 4-H motto, “to make the best better!”
Reporter Lane Kesler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.