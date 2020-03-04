The Mt. Zion Rustlers 4-H meeting was called to order by Alison Arment for Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha. Ella Olsen and Nola Boswell lead the club in the flag salute and the 4-H pledge. The roll call question was “what do you do in your spare time?’ 19 members answered the roll call question. The November minutes were read and approved. The treasurer’s report and reporter’s reports were given. Addy Kopp gave a report to the club of the 4-H Council Meeting she attended.
During the leader’s report Niki Boswell informed the club received “The Reach for Excellence Award,” along with a $50 check from Frontier Farm Credit. Fridge sheets and program books were passed out to members. County club day was confirmed for Feb. 29. During new business, it was moved and seconded that our club would participate in the creative drama at County Club Days. It was also moved and seconded that our club would donate to The Gavel Club. The members also moved and seconded a donation of $25 Bread Bowl gift certificate to the spotlight auction.
The meeting’s program included a talk by Landon Brobst about photography and a demonstration by Mason Ward about chainsaws. January birthday’s were celebrated and the joke of the month was delivered by Nola Boswell.
The next meeting of the Mt. Zion Rustlers’ 4-H club will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Carwell Building. Paige Muller moved to adjourn the meeting and Addy Kopp seconded. The meeting was then adjourned after the members stood and repeated the 4-H motto, “To Make the Best Better!”
Reporter
