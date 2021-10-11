The Mt. Zion Rustlers called their monthly meeting on Sept. 12 at the Carwell building.
Brenna Ward called the meeting to order and we all said the 4-H pledges. Roll call was “what is your favorite pets name” and there were 21 in attendance. Leah Kessler read last months minutes they were all approved as read. There was a treasures report, reporters report, and Robin and Carrie gave the leaders reports. Destiny Goodson gave a talk about mule male sheep, Caleb Manche gave a talk about how to build a bird feeder. Landyn Brobst gave a talk about archery, and Ryker Massey gave a talk about how to build a craft flower. Madison Goodson gave the joke of the night, and Lane Kessler moved to adjourned the meeting which was seconded by Leah Kessler.
We all repeated the 4-H Moto “ To make the best better.”
Reporter Landyn Brobst
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.