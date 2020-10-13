The September meeting of the Mt. Zion Rustlers’ 4-H Club was called to order at 6 pm on Sunday, Sept. 13 at the Carwell Building by president Allison Arment. Nola Boswell and Lane Kesler led the club in the flag salute and the 4-H pledge. 18 members answered the roll call question “What’s your pet's name?”
Niki Boswell gave her leaders report about Officer applications and pin applications are due Sept. 25. Financial Review forms are due Sept. 25 also.
Robyn Tollefson gave the Assistant Leaders report. The pledge will be by Dayne and Ryker. Joke will be by Henley. Recreation will be Hayrack Ride and Cookout. Photographers will be Owen, Madison, and Emma. Host will be Boswell and Tollefson families.
In new business Addy moved that we wear our 4-H shirts on Oct. 5 to school Brenna seconded the motion passed. Also, Addy moved that we cut down trees at the pollinator plot by Vintage Park. Brenna second the motion and it passed.
The club celebrated the August birthdays of birthday’s Levi, Tori, Ryker, Quinn, and Dayne. The joke of the month was by Laney “Why was the mother firefly not happy with her kids?”
The next meeting of the Mt. Zion Rustlers’ club will be at 5 p.m. on Oct. 11 at the Lock’s Farm.
Lane moved to adjourn the meeting, and Addy second the motion. The meeting was adjourned after the members stood and repeated the 4-H motto, “To Make The Best Better.”
Lane Kesler, Reporter
