The Mt. Zion Rustlers’ 4-H club meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 8th at the Horton pool. Ella Olson and Sam Tollefson led the club in the flag salute and 4-H pledge. 10 members answered the roll call question “What food do you dislike?” Minutes from the July 2021 meeting were read and approved.
The President then called for officers’ reports. There was no treasurer report or reporters report.
Robyn Tollefson then gave her leaders report Including some important upcoming dates: September 10-19 is State fair, September 24 record books and pin applications are due, November 19 financial review due, and online enrollment will open up October 1st.
There was no old or new business. During the program there were no talks or birthdays to celebrate. The next meeting of the Mt. Zion Rustlers’ 4-H Club will be Sunday, September 12th at the Carwell Building. Lane Kesler moved to adjourn the meeting, and Allison Arment seconded the motion. The meeting was then adjourned after the members stood and repeated the 4-H motto, “To Make the Best Better!” After the meeting the 4-H’ers enjoyed going swimming at the Horton pool for the countywide 4-H pool party.
Reporter, Landyn Brobst
