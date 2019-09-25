August Meeting: The Mt Zion Rustlers met for their August meeting at Sabetha swimming pool on Aug. 4. The flag salute and 4-H pledge was led by Lane Kesler and Owen Nioce. Roll call was taken by each member answering the question “What is your favorite restaurant.” After each member answered the meeting proceeded with minutes from the last meeting being read by Allison Arment. The officer’s reports were then presented to the club. Diane Ward gave a leader’s report which consisted of discussing the upcoming state fair and all the deadlines that were needed to be met by the members. There were no talks given at the meeting. August birthdays were celebrated. Recreation for the group was swimming at the Sabetha Pool. The next meeting will be held on Sept. 4 at Ag Partners conference room. The members stood and repeated the 4-H Motto, “To Make the Best Better.”
September Meeting: On Sept. 4 the Mt. Zion 4-H Club participated in their monthly meeting at the Ag Partners conference room. The meeting was brought to order by Mason Ward, club President. The pledge was then led by Owen Nioce and Nola Boswell, followed by the minutes which were read by Allison Arment. All other reports were reviewed by committee leaders and a Leader’s report was given by Diane Ward. All dates were reviewed, and all members were reminded of upcoming deadlines, such as sign ups for the new 4-H year which starts in October. Make up talks were given by several members.
Alise Reschke showed the group how to tie dye a T-shirt, Grace Covert impressed the club with her hand made quilt, Annika Reschke showed members how to make no bake monster energy bites, Landyn Barnhart showed the group the woodworking project he completed for the fair and Camden Thonen talked to the group about the right foods to eat the be a great runner. September birthdays were celebrated for Asher Leahy, Levi Olson, Dane Covert, Ryker Massey, and Eli Geisendorf. Aden Geisendorf finished the meeting with a joke. The next club meeting will be the kickoff meeting for the new year. All those interested in becoming a 4-H member are invited to come. It will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday Oct. 13 at the Lock’s Farm followed by a hayrack ride and picnic.
Reporting, Aden Geisendorf
