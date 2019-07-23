Mt. Zion Rustlers met on May 5 for their monthly meeting which was called to order by club President Mason Ward. Asher Leahy and Rainey Lock led the pledges for the group, and the roll call question “Who/What is your favorite you tuber or TV show?” was answered by all who were present.
Reports were read by officers and the leaders report was given by Diane Ward. The Fair book was handed out and dates were reviewed for upcoming events. The group would put up flags for Memorial Day at Mt Hope Cemetery on Saturday May 25 and take down on May 27.
Members who wanted to attend 4-H camp needed to turn in their forms so they could attend Rock Springs Camp June 2-June 5. There were no birthdays observed for the month of May. Talks of the month of May were presented; Jenna Geisendorf brought her new Havachon puppy to share with the Club and explained the breeds of different types of dogs. Asher Leahy presented his gemstone collection and reviewed different types of gemstones.
Ella Olson showed the club her cross stitching towel project she had started. The joke “Why did they quit giving tests at the zoo? Because there are too many cheetahs” concluded the meeting. The Reschke family served refreshments.
The next meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 9 at the Ag Partners conference room.
Reporting, Aden Geisendorf
