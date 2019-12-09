Many friends and family gathered on Saturday to wish Mary Helen Bodenhausen a happy 90th birthday. A delicious lunch was served with cake to follow. Her birthday was actually on Sunday the 8th. She was able to visit with a few classmates who were able to attend. Happy Birthday, Mary Helen!
Half Century had their annual Christmas dinner on Monday, Dec. 2. As always the food was delicious and a gift exchange followed. The next dinner will be Monday, January 6th at noon. Hosts for the dinner will be Margaret Jacobs and Pastor Al.
The Cancer Support Group also had a meeting on the 2nd followed by a gift exchange and refreshments. Present were Renee George, Deanna Higley, Helen Ashton, Bill Brown, Sherry Oswald, Darlene Doty, John Ray and Mary Kennedy.
If you have been by the park you will notice a big blue dumpster for recyclable items. Atchison County Waste Management received a grant to put several recyclable sites in the county. This is available for use by Muscotah residents and also those in the county surrounding the city in Atchison County only. The following items may be put in the dumpster: Plastics-milk, juice and soft drink bottles, household cleaning plastic containers; Aluminum & Tin Cans only-empty and rinse cans to remove all residue; Cardboard-corrugated boxes, paper tubes, wrapping paper, cereal boxes, file folders, poster boards. The boxes must be flattened with all plastic or waxed paper liners, and styrofoam packing removed; Paper-magazines, junk mail, envelopes, newspapers, flyers, brochures, writing, typing and computer paper and paper back books, they must be clean and dry. Items not accepted will be wet, waxed or soiled paper, used paper towels and plates, carbon paper, hard back books, wax coated food/beverage containers (juice, milk, ice cream, etc.), no cans used for chemicals or paints, aerosol spray cans, steel cans, aluminum foil, rubber products, photographic film, plastic bags, polyvinyl sheeting, heat shrink wrapping, plastic food containers of any kind, plastic toys, and planting pots and trays. Other items not accepted will be fabrics, wood, carpet, furniture, mattresses, paint, and any kind of hazardous waste. The city council is hoping that this will be used according to the rules. If used properly this will lighten the load hauled to the land fill and help clean up our county.
The annual Muscotah City Christmas Program on Sunday was well attended. There was a variety of entertainment and a visit by Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. Refreshments and treats were provided by the city council.
The Cancer Support Group still have some of their pink and black shirts for sale. If interested call Susan at 872-3245 or Deanna Higley at 872-3559 to see if your size is available. They would make a great Christmas present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.