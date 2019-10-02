The Hiawatha Music Club began their new year of activities on Sept. 10 at the home of Sharon Meyer of Powhattan. Eighteen members were present and enjoyed good music as well as the nice refreshments served by hostesses Sharon Meyer and Belinda Estes. President Valerie Tollefson led the business meeting.
Performers used the theme "School Days" which dealt not only with actually being in school, but also with youth in general and situations surrounding them. Janet Jeffers played "School Days" by Cobb on her accordion. "Cat" and "Mouse," by Phil Harris was a clarinet solo by Sharon Meyer with vocal narration by Nita Zeit and accompanied by Carol Bunning. Valerie Tollefson sang "Slipping Through My Fingers" from the musical Mama Mia! -- she was accompanied by Natalie Hackler. "22" by Taylor Swift was sung by Ashley Olson and accompanied by Heidi Diller. A trio of Heidi Diller, Natalie Hackler and Sarah Kleopfer sang "You Will Be Found" by Pasuk and Paul from the contemporary musical Dear Evan Hansen which deals with teenage suicide. They were accompanied by Valerie Tollefson. September was national Suicide Prevention Month so this was a very appropriate piece to have at the start of another school year.
The next meeting of the Music Club will be on Oct. 8 at the home of Becky Howard.
Carol Bunning, Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.