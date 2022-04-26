Millions of Americans will gather in thousands of locations across our nation on Thursday, May 5 to pray for national, state and local leaders and for our nation in general as the 70th annual National Day of Prayer (NDP) takes place.
The prayer service in Horton will be held under the city hall flag from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. The local event usually draws approximately 100 faithful representing all church groups, races and generations in the area.
This year’s theme is “Exalt the Lord Who has established us,” based on the Bible passage Colossians 2:6 & 7.
All-You-Can-Eat Pizza for Students
As the Horton NDP committee has done for the past four years, it is again offering a free pizza lunch to all students who attend the prayer event. The lunch will be served outdoors next to Lentz Express from 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., allowing students time to walk across the street by 12:15 for the prayer service.
Anyone having questions about the National Day of Prayer may call Pastor Tom Stone (486-2785), Pastor John Kress (486-2286), or Dee Oaks at GN National Bank (486-2124).
In case of rain the event will be moved inside City Hall.
