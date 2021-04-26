Millions of Americans will gather at thousands of locations to pray for our nation on May 6, as they step into the 70th annual observance of the “National Day of Prayer.”
The local gathering in Horton, which has drawn upwards of 100 people in recent years, will be held under the city hall flag from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the prayer gathering will be moved to the municipal courtroom in city hall. This year’s theme is “Lord pour out your love, life and liberty “a reference to the Bible verse found in II Corinthians 3:17 “Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.”
National prayer in the USA predates the establishment of our nation when the Founding Fathers called for a day of prayer throughout the 13 colonies during the Constitutional Convention. In 1952 Congress established the annual Day of Prayer.
This year community business leaders, elected officials, educators, pastors, church leaders and other volunteers will lead prayer in the 30-minute local prayer service at Horton City Hall. Students who attend will be offered a free all-you-can-eat pizza and pop lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 in the city hall parking lot.
Businesses and individuals are encouraged to donate to the Horton National Day of Prayer fund. Gifts may be taken to the event treasurer Dee Oaks at GN Bank or mailed to CLJC at PO Box 63, Horton KS 66439. Checks may be made out to Horton National Day of Prayer.
For more information, contact event organizer Pastor Tom Stone, at (785) 486-2785.
