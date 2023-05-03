The National Day of Prayer was Thursday, May 4, but how many know the origins of this special day. The first Continental Congress called for a National Day of Prayer in 1775, before the United States of America existed as a nation. But it wasn’t until 1952 that congress established the National Day of Prayer as an annual event by a joint resolution, which was signed into law by President Harry Truman. In 1988, the law was amended to make the first Thursday in May the National Day of Prayer. That amendment was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan.
In 2023, the theme for the National Day of Prayer is "Pray Fervently In Righteousness And Avail Much" from James 5:16b. I searched the National Day of Prayer event finder and it showed nothing for Hiawatha and the surrounding area. Maybe it is something the Ministerial Alliance needs to consider organizing in 2024 and beyond. We are too late this year, but that doesn’t mean that each of us in our own personal prayers can’t lift America up. Given the political climate in America and the risk of America defaulting on its legal obligations because of the debt limit, we need to be praying for our nation every day. There is great power in prayer.
A fellow minister once prayed, “We pray for all leaders that they may be open to your word, your truth, to your teaching.” Impressed by that, I have prayed that prayer as part of my daily devotion ever since I heard my colleague pray that prayer. But I have added, “and that they will carry out their duties as leaders following the example set by Jesus in the garden where he denied his own agenda, his own will, his own self, and sought to do Your (God’s) will and what was best for the people.” I added that because of the selfishness and ego of our politicians.
So, I invite you to pray for our nation, its leaders, our military, its churches, our economy, the Supreme Court justices, law enforcement, our diplomats, our schools, our educators, the news media, and all citizens of this great country. Pray this every day for the rest of this month and let’s see what happens.
Prayer works. Indeed, it is the only thing that has.
God Bless, Rev. Ron Stair First Christian Church Hiawatha
