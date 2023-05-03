Stair

The National Day of Prayer was Thursday, May 4, but how many know the origins of this special day. The first Continental Congress called for a National Day of Prayer in 1775, before the United States of America existed as a nation. But it wasn’t until 1952 that congress established the National Day of Prayer as an annual event by a joint resolution, which was signed into law by President Harry Truman. In 1988, the law was amended to make the first Thursday in May the National Day of Prayer. That amendment was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan.

In 2023, the theme for the National Day of Prayer is "Pray Fervently In Righteousness And Avail Much" from James 5:16b. I searched the National Day of Prayer event finder and it showed nothing for Hiawatha and the surrounding area. Maybe it is something the Ministerial Alliance needs to consider organizing in 2024 and beyond. We are too late this year, but that doesn’t mean that each of us in our own personal prayers can’t lift America up. Given the political climate in America and the risk of America defaulting on its legal obligations because of the debt limit, we need to be praying for our nation every day. There is great power in prayer.

