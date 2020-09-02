The National Sorghum Foundation and BASF are pleased to announce a joint scholarship for the 2020-2021 academic year.
“The National Sorghum Foundation is excited to continue to partner with BASF in supporting students who excel in academics, leadership and service in their communities and universities,” National Sorghum Foundation Chairman Larry Lambright said. “We look forward to providing deserving students with the financial assistance necessary to continue their education and success.”
Two $2,500 scholarships will be awarded to deserving students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in an agriculturally-related curriculum. Undergraduate applicants must be entering at least their second year of study during the 2020-2021 academic year. Applicants must also have a parent or grandparent who is a member of National Sorghum Producers.
More information about each scholarship’s criteria and application forms can be found online at SorghumGrowers.com/Foundation-Scholarships/.
