MANHATTAN — A total of 23 students from the Northeast District FFA were awarded their State FFA Degree during the virtual 92nd Kansas FFA Convention, May 27–29.
The State Degree is the highest honor the Kansas FFA Association can bestow upon its members. In order to achieve this award, members must meet the following requirements: have received their Chapter FFA Degree, been an FFA member and agricultural education student for at least two years, earned at least $2,000 or worked 600 hours in their Supervised Agricultural Experience program, given a six-minute speech about agriculture or FFA, participated in eight different leadership activities, received a “C” average or better in high school and shown a record of outstanding leadership and community involvement
The members who met these qualifications and their respective FFA chapters from the Northeast District are: Atchison County — Ryan Dunn; Axtell — Simon Schmitz; Centralia — Ransom Engelken; Frankfort — Tara Fox, Hattie Polson; Hiawatha — Jocelyn Dvorak; Holton — Bridget Kucan; Jackson Heights — Joel Kennedy, Jerilyn Nelson, Andrew Wege; Marysville — Anna Cohorst, Jacob Harries, Abbey Luedders; Onaga — Kady Figge; Royal Valley — Cassidy Parks; Sabetha — Ivy Bailey, Charlie Bestwick, Kody Beyer, Erin Deters, Andrew Frazee, Lauren Gatz; Valley Heights — Rylie Borgerding; Wamego — Nathan Holz.
The Kansas FFA Association is a statewide organization of 9,631 agricultural education students in 211 chapters in every corner of Kansas. It is part of the National FFA Organization, a national youth organization of 700,170 student members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture with 8,612 chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Our mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Visit www.ksffa.org for more information.
