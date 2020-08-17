LINCOLN, Neb. - The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 732 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration Aug. 15.
The 723 graduates are from 44 countries, 37 states and 75 Nebraska communities.
Go Big Grad: A Husker Graduation Celebration featured the address "The Air Between Us" by Marilyn Moore, retired associate superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools and past president of the Bryan College of Health Sciences, as well as appearances by special guests. At the end of the event, Chancellor Ronnie Green officially conferred degrees to students. The celebration can be viewed at https://commencement.unl.edu.
Diplomas will be mailed to graduates. New this year, 2020 graduates are able to download and share their digital diplomas. Details are available at https://go.unl.edu/digitaldiploma.
All August 2020 graduates are invited to participate in a future commencement ceremony.
Following is a list of area graduates by hometown. Some international students are listed under their adopted hometowns in the United States. Some students request not to be listed.
Sabetha: Anna Ione Sunderland, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
Seneca: Jenna Marie Haverkamp, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.
For the complete list of graduates, visit https://go.unl.edu/kqpg.
