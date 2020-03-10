NEK-CAP, Inc. Head Start and Early Head Start will be hosting an Open House on Tuesday, March 31.
The even will be from 3-6 p.m. at the Center, located at 110 260th Street in the basement of the Crossroads Wesleyan Church in Sabetha. Everyone is invited to stop by and tour the facility. Staff will also be available to take Head Start and Early Head Start applications. There will be snacks, face painting, games, petting zoo and more!
The Lions Club will also be providing free vision screenings to anyone interested. For more information, please contact Lisa, Family Development Advocate, at (785) 288-0661 or lmurphy@nekcap.org.
