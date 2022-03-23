NEK-CAP Inc. Head Start is sponsoring a preschool preview for Friday, April 29.
The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the North Brown County Head Start, located at 110 260th St., Sabetha.
Call 785-741-9021 for more information or go to www.nekcap.org.
