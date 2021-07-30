The NEK Lutheran Partnership is excited to welcome Pastor Ian Kinney.
Pastor Kinney began his duties earlier this summer, replacing Pastor Sean Kilgo — who was reassigned earlier this year to the Lawrence area. Kinney, along with Pastor Mike Dunaway, serve Zion Lutheran in Hiawatha, Immanuel Lutheran in Fairview, St. Paul in Fairview and First Lutheran in Sabetha.
Pastor Kinney, 26, grew up in east St. Louis in the Belleville, Ill., area, where he attended schools and college and married his sweetheart Hannah in 2018. Feeling God’s call at the age of 13, Pastor Kinney attended Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Ind.
“Everything since the age of 13 has been in preparation for seminary and the church,” he said, noting he has an undergraduate degree in social work and a minor in classical languages.
After recently graduating from seminary, Kinney and his family — which includes two children Eva Maria, 3, and Raphael, 1 — relocated to Hiawatha, where they live in the church parsonage just south of Zion Lutheran.
Pastor Kinney said he and his family are settling in well and he was excited to be placed in a rural community with a small town feel very much like the small town he grew up in. He has been busy walking the town, getting familiar with the community and wearing out a pair of shoes.
“I like to wear out a pair a year,” he said.
The NEK Partnership serves four area churches in Hiawatha, Fairview and Sabetha. Pastor Kinney said he and fellow pastor Mike Dunaway split the Sunday morning services at these four churches — each taking two services a week. Immanuel and St. Paul at Fairview offer services at 8:30 a.m. and First Lutheran in Sabetha and Zion in Hiawatha services are at 10:30 a.m.
Immanuel is an older church with a cemetery on the property in the country near Fairview. Pastor Kinney said it is his understanding this was the location of “Old Fairview,” before the town moved to its current location at the junction of US 36 and 75 Highways. The St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairview also has a small congregation, while the Sabetha and Hiawatha churches have larger congregations. Each Sunday, one pastor will provide the Sunday service at either Sabetha or Hiawatha and then each will serve one of the Fairview churches.
“The next weekend we will flip,” he said.
He said around 15 years or so, the four churches combined to form the NEK Lutheran Partnership, served by two pastors. All four churches offer in-person services, but Pastor Kinney said masks are available. Pastor Kinney, who has previously worked as a clinician in a narcotics center, said the 2020 COVID pandemic caused a lot of damage to churches, families and societies and 2021 is a work in progress to repair that damage.
“A lot of damage was done and it will take a long time to recover,” he said. “Spiritually and families.”
For more information about the NEK Lutheran Partnership and any of the churches served go to www.neklutherans.org or contact Pastor Kinney at pastoripkinney@gmail.com.
