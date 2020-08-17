American Heritage Girls Troop KS2315 is hosting an outdoor Family Fun Night at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27 at the Klinefelter Farm.
The 2020-2021 theme is “CHOSEN.” Why CHOSEN? Your daughter is a unique child of God. She is full of personality, emotion, ambition, and energy. Despite the many differences among the tens of thousands of Girl Members, every girl is CHOSEN and loved by God. She was designed by our Creator with a specific purpose in mind. Learn more about this unique program and get to know what AGH is all about!
AHG is a faith-based character development program for girls dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country. If you know a young woman or girl, age 5-18 who is interested in learning more about American Heritage Girls, they may reach Joan Stoller at AHGNEK2315@gmail.com. Or by phone at (402) 917-2649 The Troop is Chartered by the Northeast Kansas Partnership and meets at Zion Lutheran, 613 S. First Street, Hiawatha.
With programming that puts an emphasis on faith, service, and fun, girls choose from more than 240 badges, participate in service projects, and are challenged by leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences. Troops are led by adult volunteers who facilitate the AHG program while encouraging girl leadership. Faith-based organizations like churches, schools and civic organizations charter AHG to achieve their ministry goals for youth.
“Now more than ever, families are seeking faith-based activities for their daughters to complement their values and instill leadership and servant hearts through service to their community,” says AHG Executive Director and Founder Patti Garibay. AHG has received an endorsement from Dr. James Dobson, child psychologist and author. In his book, Bringing Up Girls , Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, said, “I recommend American Heritage Girls enthusiastically to parents who want their daughters involved in a traditional Christian-based program that will reinforce what they are trying to teach at home.”
American Heritage Girls (AHG) is a faith-based character development program for all girls 5-18 years of age. AHG is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country. Founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, AHG has grown from ten troops and 100 members to over 40,000 members across 5 countries and 49 U.S. states. Girl members participate in badge programs, service projects, leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences, all with an emphasis on Christian values and family involvement. Visit the AHG website at www.ahgonline.org to learn more. Visit AHG’s YouTube channel to view “LAUNCH,” a two-minute animated movie about AHG.
