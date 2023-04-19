Scholarship graphic

Application forms for the Hazel Nelson Scholarship fund are available for the 2023-2024 academic year, reports Citizens State Bank & Trust Company, trustee for the fund. The forms may be obtained from the Trust Department of the bank.

The scholarship fund was created under a trust established by the late Mrs. Hazel T. Nelson of Hiawatha. This is the 36th year that the scholarship fund has been available. From the original contribution of $261,540.02, over $582,228.50 has been awarded in grants.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.