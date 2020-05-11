Application forms for the Hazel Nelson Scholarship fund are available for the 2020-2021 academic year, according to Citizens State Bank & Trust Company, trustee for the fund. The forms may be obtained from the Trust Department of the bank.
The scholarship fund was created under a trust established by the late Mrs. Hazel T. Nelson of Hiawatha. This is the 33rd year that the scholarship fund has been available. From the original contribution of $261,540.02, $539,478.50 has been awarded in grants.
The fund makes financial assistance available to deserving young graduates of Hiawatha U.S.D. 415 based on academic excellence. Primary emphasis is on students who are beginning their junior year in college (at least 60 hours); or who are attending graduate school. Assistance for students of vocational-technical, professional or trade school will also be considered.
Recipients are chosen by a committee established annually by the Board of Directors of the Citizens State Bank & Trust Company.
Mrs. Nelson was born September 20, 1897, at Longton, Kansas, the daughter of Emanuael O. and Ida May Hook Toms. She was married to Roy V. Nelson October 30, 1919 at Emporia. Mr. Nelson practiced law in Hiawatha for many years, until his death January 16, 1971.
The Citizens State Bank & Trust Company is currently accepting applications for the coming academic year, which must be delivered to the bank by June 30, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.