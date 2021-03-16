Once when I wore a younger man's suit I would take anything free. I assumed it was my right to get something free.
Then I had a conversation with my grandfather. If anybody knew how to squeeze a buffalo out of a nickel, it was my grandfather. But you couldn’t trick him by offering him something free.
He said to me, "Son, if it's free, it ain't for me."
At the time, I just chuckled and fluffed off this advice. After all, if I’m offered something free I'm going to jump and even dance to get it.
I would see a free offer in the newspaper and immediately cut it out and send it in and wait for that free offer to come.
But then came the Internet, and everything has changed.
When I first started seeing these "free" offers, I jumped at the opportunity. After all, it was the Internet, and you didn't have to spend any money on postage. After all, you can trust the Internet.
Pretty soon, those sunny days were overcome by a dark cloud of rain and thunderstorms.
In checking my bank account, I noticed some suspicious withdrawals on my account. I thought maybe I bought something I had forgotten about, so I didn't give it much thought.
Then one day, I noticed in my bank account a withdrawal of $1,699, which took place in California. I was in California, but that was 20 years ago. How I was able to purchase something in California for such an amount of money, I don't know.
I rode my snorting horse to the bank to see what in the world was going on.
“Have you ever,” the banker said to me, “ordered something online and used your credit card?”
"I don't order anything online, particularly that expensive."
She looked at my account very carefully and then look back at me, “Have you ever used your credit card online?”
“The only time I do is when I am taking advantage of some free product where I only pay the shipping.”
“So,” she said rather hesitatingly, “you have used your credit card online for some purchase.”
There was a long pause in her office while she continued looking at my account online.
"You do know that when you use your credit card online, some people can scam that account and use it to make purchases?"
Staring at her, I said, "Who in the world would do something like that?"
“Who would do something like that?” Then she read to me from my account the fraudulent companies that extracted money from my account.
She then explained to me the new normal for online transactions. According to her, when you apply for some free gift and only have to pay the shipping, you expose yourself to some fraud scheme.
She then explained to me that she could reverse all of these transactions and turn them over to the bank's fraud department, and they would take care of it.
In a few days, those transactions disappeared from my account. I then understood what my grandfather used to say, "If it's free, it ain't for me."
I can only trust God. “O Lord my God, in thee do I put my trust: save me from all them that persecute me, and deliver me” (Psalm 7:1).
God will never scam me.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 352-687-4240 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.