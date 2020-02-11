The USD 415 Educational Foundation approved a second scholarship opportunity for alumni of Hiawatha High School from the Roy L. Moore & Aleata M. Moore Scholarship Fund. This scholarship helps to fill a financial aid gap for alumni who delay attending vocational programs or college, serve in the military after high school, or could use continued financial support beyond their first year.
The nonrenewable Moore Continuing Success Scholarship of $1,000 is open to all past HHS graduates (of any class other than the current graduating class) who will be a full-time student at an accredited vocational program, college, or university in Fall 2020. Applicants may be enrolling for the first time, returning to school after a break, or applying as a continuing vocational or undergraduate student. Applicants that have already earned a bachelor’s degree are not eligible for this scholarship.
The application can be downloaded online at https://www.hiawathaschools.org/o/hiawatha-schools/teacher_pages#/teachers/3107/pages/5825 and is due by April 1. Questions about the application can be directed to Joni Sheldon at the Board Office at (785) 742-2224 and jsheldon@usd415.org. The Foundation Scholarship Committee will review all applications, with the goal of awarding the highest number of scholarships allowed annually with available funds. Results will be announced in late May. Should the number of qualified applicants exceed the available funds, preference will be given to applicants with strong essay responses and with the fewest past Moore scholarship awards.
Roy and Aleata Moore were lifelong residents of Brown County, Kansas, and moved to Hiawatha, Kansas, in 1975 retiring from a career of farming in the Robinson community. Mrs. Moore was the last to die in 1995, and in her Last Will and Testament she established this testamentary trust for the award of scholarships for graduating students from Hiawatha High School. The scholarship program began with the graduates of 1997 and was in existence for a period of 20 years before the remaining funds were transferred to the authority of the Foundation. Since May 2017, the Foundation has been awarding scholarships to each year’s HHS graduating seniors that apply and enroll in high education programs.
