As we close 2020 we have become stronger in our faith despite these dark and troubled days. Many have come together assisting others with innumerable support and they show the caring heart of this country.
Despite usual church gatherings many have been industrial and employed creative methods to get the Lords message to all. Clearly, they deserve the same respect and appreciation as the first responders. Their efforts deliver the gospel to all in need and encouragement for the masses.
Remember our military forces around the world as they encounter the same difficulties we do while guarding our freedom.
All mighty God has taught us righteous ways to overcome in times of despair to work together and above all to follow Jesus words. Have faith, all things will improve and our families will survive.
Our prayer;
"God, guide the people of all the world and grant us peace within and hear our humble prayers for all.
Heal all who are suffering during these times, grant us faith to start the New Year with solutions and togetherness.
In Jesus name AMEN"
