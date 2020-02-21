People are invited to take a moment to lay down burdens and be refreshed at a special Night of Worship at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6 at Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 1201 Central in Horton.
The CLJC Worship Team will lead in an evening of uplifting praise and worship music and invites the entire community to join in, relax and be blessed. Refreshments will be served following.
A freewill offering will be received to cover the worship team's expenses.
For more information contact Chance or Whitney Linck, organizers, at (785) 741-0221 or (785) 741-0908.
