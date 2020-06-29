As the scope of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has changed, so has our society.
In accordance with the governor’s stay at home order, most churches went to online services, via Facebook Live, recorded videos and some even parking lot services.
Now that the governor has announced her plan to reopen with Phase 2 going into effect Friday, many churches may be making changes to their services.
Please notify us of those changes and we will be printing and posting updates. Send to joeymay@npgco.com.
Church news, contributing guest columns: We are interested in printing your church news! Please email us goings on at your churches, and we also welcome guest columns as well.
