The Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska Operation Christmas Child has announced regional drop off locations.
National Collection Week is Nov. 16-23 and safe and easy drive through drop off locations have been announced with several at Eternal Hope in Hiawatha.
"Drop off method has changed but mission is the same."
See attached schedule for upcoming dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.