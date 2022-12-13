Any family that can stick together through a house remodeling project can probably stick together through anything. Living inside a construction zone can tax our goodwill to its limits. The secret to surviving, and thriving, amid this chaos, is to choose to stay focused on the end goal: a beautifully remodeled home. With that vision firmly in their sights, a stressed-out family can choose to forgive and forgive again; to remain together through the noise and the mess, of waking to the sounds of saws and hammers, and the never-ending parade of strangers stomping through the house - because the finished project will be worth it!

All of creation, including you and I, are in the midst of a glorious remodeling project that began around 2022 years ago. God so loved the world that He sent His Son, the master Carpenter, to bring forth the Kingdom of Heaven, to remake all of creation, and all human nature, in its original splendor and perfect design.

