Pastor Alvin “Dobie” Weasel, from Omaha, Neb., will be the guest speaker for a one-day revival on Sunday, March 29 at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 120l Central in Horton.
The Sunday services will take place at 10:15 a.m and 6:30 p.m. The CLJC youth group will serve a free pizza dinner at 5:30 p.m. for youth grades 7-12 who will be attending the 6:30 p.m. service.
Pastor Weasel, a member of the Assiniboin Native American tribe, is the former pastor of the multi-cultural congregation, Life Church in Omaha (now Dream City Omaha).
His animated style of preaching along with a quick sense of humor, has endeared him to thousands. Pastor Weasel has spoken in recent years at Horton High School assemblies as well as Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Childcare will be provided during both services.
