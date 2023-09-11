180928_hwreligion_dobie

Dobie Weasel

Pastor Alvin “Dobie” Weasel, from Omaha, Neb., will be the guest speaker Sunday, September 24 at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 120l Central in Horton during the 10:15a.m. service.

Pastor Dobie is the founder and former pastor of Life Church in Omaha (renamed Dream City Omaha). He is a member of the Assiniboine Native American tribe.

