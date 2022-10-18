Stones

Pastor Tom and Viki Stone

Pastor Tom and Viki Stone and congregation of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ will celebrate 45 years of the Lord’s work in Horton this coming Sunday, Oct. 23.

The anniversary celebration will include the Sunday morning service at 10:15 and a 3 p.m. concert of praise music. Afternoon musicians and vocalists will include the Stone siblings, the Horton Community Handbells , the CLJC Youth Choir & Worship Team, directed by Ivy Stone, as well as other local and visiting guests.

