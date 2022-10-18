Pastor Tom and Viki Stone and congregation of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ will celebrate 45 years of the Lord’s work in Horton this coming Sunday, Oct. 23.
The anniversary celebration will include the Sunday morning service at 10:15 and a 3 p.m. concert of praise music. Afternoon musicians and vocalists will include the Stone siblings, the Horton Community Handbells , the CLJC Youth Choir & Worship Team, directed by Ivy Stone, as well as other local and visiting guests.
The Stones moved to Horton in February of 1977 and held their first Sunday service on May 29 of that year in their first building at 945 Second Avenue East, one block east of the Horton Post Office. The congregation purchased and moved to its present location at 1201 Central in 1981.
The Church of the Lord Jesus Christ (CLJC) is a non-denominational, multicultural, multi-racial body of believers drawn together by a firm belief in the Bible as God’s Word and Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. The CLJC mission is to love God, love each other and to love those in need of God’s help.
A dinner will be served following the 3 p.m. service. Please call the church at 785-486-3862 or 785-486-2785 to let them know how many will stay for the dinner. Everyone is welcome.
A freewill offering for the Stones in honor of their years of ministry may be given at either service. The public is warmly welcomed to either or both celebration services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.