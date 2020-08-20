A man’s heart directs his way: but the LORD DIRECTETH HIS STEPS ~ Proverbs 16:9
I ask myself how would our folks from the Greatest Generation handle these difficult times?
Answers today seem impossible to correct, or are they?
Looking back a few generations there have been catastrophes, disease and war. But good did prevail and it will again with faith in our lord Jesus Christ.
Consider the time that Jesus gave to correct the public disorder of evil acts and disease.
In Bible times, people suffering from the skin disease of leprosy were treated as outcasts. There was no cure for the disease, which gradually left a person disfigured through loss of fingers, toes and eventually limbs.
Leprosy sufferers had to leave their homes and families and live together with other sufferers on the outskirts of the town. They would have to scavenge for food.
They were forbidden to have any contact with people who did not have the disease and they had to ring a bell and shout “unclean” if anyone approached them. They could not go to the marketplace and were forbidden to take part in worship. A difficult time for sure.
Luke 17:12
Ten men with leprosy stood at a distance as they understood the law forbidding them to have contact with people who did not have the disease.
Jesus does not immediately heal the leprosy sufferers but tests their faith by asking them to go and see the priests. They are healed on the way there. However, it is the one who returns who shows the most faith and thankfulness towards Jesus.
We do not know how many of the men were Samaritans, but it is significant that the only one to return was a Samaritan. Jesus commented “Why is this foreigner the only one who came back to give thanks to God?”
At this time the pandemic and distrust can be cured when people have faith and set examples of being a good Samaritan.
Support our first responders, our doctors and nurses. Share the peace as it’s about time we move forward together.
I ask these things in Jesus name AMEN.
