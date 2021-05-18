The Paul & Daisy Schuneman Scholarship Fund awarded $16,800.00 in grants to 28 graduates of Hiawatha High School attending college and trade school in the upcoming academic year, according to Citizens State Bank and Trust Company, which administers the fund. Mr. & Mrs. Schuneman established the Scholarship Fund to assist graduates of USD 415 in continuing their education. This is the 18th year for the scholarship and to date 289 grants, totaling $232,400.00, have been awarded.
Receiving grants this year are: Robin Madere, Baker University; Morgan Hurn and Elizabeth Kettler, Creighton University; Ethan Pruitt, Emporia State University; Trinidee Gifford and Claire Geiger, Highland Community College; Mary Rosa and Jack Rosa, Iowa State University; Ashlynn Henry, Mitchell Bryan, Aubrey Wright, Madison Gilbert, Kaysi Overdick, Jasmine Morey, Kendra Overdick and Reagan Riley, Kansas State University; Raven Stroud, Metropolitan Community College; Jocelyn Dvorak, Missouri State University; Cynthia Law, Northwest Missouri State University; Brenna Diller, Ottawa University; Alan Simpson, Peru State College; Delaney Koerperich, Rockhurst University; Alex Rockey and August Koerperich, University of Kansas; Katharine Hrencher and Jada Rosa, University of Kansas Medical School; Abigail Lowe, University of Lincoln; and Katherine Madsen, University of Saint Mary.
The Paul and Daisy Schuneman Scholarship provides financial assistance available to graduates of Hiawatha USD 415 who meet minimum requirements and demonstrate a strong academic performance with a priority in the fields of Health Care, Education or the Technical Trades.
