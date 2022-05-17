The Paul & Daisy Schuneman Scholarship Fund awarded $23,400.00 in grants to 39 graduates of Hiawatha High School attending college and trade school in the upcoming academic year, according to Citizens State Bank and Trust Company, which administers the fund. Mr. & Mrs. Schuneman established the Scholarship Fund to assist graduates of USD 415 in continuing their education. This is the 19th year for the scholarship and to date 328 grants, totaling $255,800.00, have been awarded.
Receiving grants this year are: August Koerperich, Robin Madere, Kiara Stone, Baker University; Morgan Hurn and Elizabeth Kettler, Creighton University; Ethan Pruitt, Emporia State University; Sidney Johansen, Cynthia Law, Clara Lindstrom, Sarah Madsen, Isabel Salcedo, Highland Community College; Tyler Meyers, Trenton Sharp, Highland Community College Technical Center; Jack Rosa, Iowa State University; Allison Arment, Mitchell Bryan, Madison Gilbert, Ashlynn Henry, Reagan Riley, Dalton Simmer, Mikayla Simmons, Sydney Smith, Paige Stover, and Kaysi Overdick, Kansas State University; Kyndra Lay, North West Missouri State; Brenna Diller, Ottawa University; Delaney Koerperich, Rockhurst University; Jacob Rieger, SE Community College; Kylie Nelson and Alex Rockey, University of Kansas; Katharine Hrencher, Jada Rosa, and Kendra Oldridge, University of Kansas Medical School; Abigail Bock and Aubrey Wright University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Cassidy Ramierz University of Missouri; Katherine Madsen, University of Saint Mary and Emma Bigham and Sheridan Jones Washburn University.
The Paul and Daisy Schuneman Scholarship provides financial assistance available to graduates of Hiawatha USD 415 who meet minimum requirements and demonstrate a strong academic performance with a priority in the fields of Health Care, Education or the Technical Trades.
