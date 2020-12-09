Peace is a wonderful thing, but I submit to you that genuine peace is not a product of this world. Genuine peace is a product of God and is evidenced in the Fruit of the Spirit as listed in Galatians chapter five. Peace, according to worldly thinking, is an absence of conflict or trouble. The peace I am talking about is calm in the midst of the storm; this peace is the calming of the child in spite of the storm or trouble.
In Luke chapter 1, Zacharias prophesies about the life of his son John but also about Jesus:
“And you, child, will be called the prophet of the Highest;
For you will go before the face of the Lord to prepare His ways, To give knowledge of salvation to His people
By the remission of their sins,
Through the tender mercy of our God,
With which the Dayspring from on high has visited us;
To give light to those who sit in darkness and the shadow of death, To guide our feet into the way of peace.” (Luke 1:76-79 NKJV)
“To guide our feet into the way of peace” is what I’d like to focus on. The advent of Jesus Christ provides everything humanity needs in this world until we get to eternity. Most importantly, we need the salvation of Jesus to get us to eternity but until we get there, we need all the things that accompany our life in Christ.
The peace of God is amazing. Paul describes it as “the peace of God that passes understanding” (Philippians 4:7). Christians are not supposed to be filled with anxiety and the cares of life in the way the world does. We should bring our problems and needs to the Lord with the confidence that He cares for us and His care is sufficient. We are to do so with thanksgiving, remembering how gracious God has been to us.
The Gospel account in Luke 2 goes on to tell of the birth of Jesus with the angels announcing Christ’s birth to the shepherds and telling them “Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, goodwill toward men!” (Luke 2:14)
In recorded history, there has only been a few hundred years of peace out of the entire age. In US history, we have only had 15 years of peace in which there was not war or conflict of some type going on. The peace that Jesus provides is not the peace the world has desired but rather it is a peace that carries us through the conflicts and storms of life-real wars, depression, anxiety and other things that rob our peace.
The special thing about this peace is that the world doesn’t provide it and the world can’t take it away, just like all the other aspects of the blessings provided by a relationship with Jesus Christ.
So, when you hear the Christmas story this year and the subject of peace comes up, I hope you remember these words and know that genuine peace is yours in Christ alone.
