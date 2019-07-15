The regular business meeting of P E.O. Chapter EE, Horton, was held on July 8th, 2019, at the Arbor Knoll Community Center. Darlene Rake served as Hostess and Glenda Torkelson was Co hostess. A Fourth of July theme graced the table of delicious dessert. Fourteen members responded to Roll Call.
Our STAR Scholarship winner, Sarah Hutfles, was introduced and presented a program that emphasized her application highlights which led to her selection. The STAR Scholarship is the largest monetary award by P.E.O. International given to a graduating young woman. We are very proud of Sarah for winning this prestigious award.
The next meeting of Chapter EE will be Aug. 12 at Arbor Knoll.
Betty Robison, Recording Secretary
