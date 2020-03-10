A meeting of P.E.O., Chapter HU was held March 5 in the fellowship hall of The Bethany United Church of Christ. Twenty-four members and one guest were present.
Annette Wilson introduced the speaker, Kim Krauter, school counselor at Hiawatha Middle School. Kim gave an informative program about the need of food for children in USD 415.
The HMS has implemented a program called “Campus Cupboard.” Campus Cupboard uses donations and the First Harvest of St. Joe, to provide meals for students to take home over the weekends and days that school is not in session. Volunteers and donations for the program are always appreciated!
The meeting was called to order by the president, Glenda Foley. Chaplin, Fonda Lafrenze read devotions from Titus chapter three. The minutes of the last meeting, treasurer’s report and audit reports were given and approved. Following the committee reports, officers for the coming year were installed and the meeting was adjourned.
Delicious snacks were served by hostesses Becky Schwanke and Carrie Olson.
The next meeting will be March 20 at the Fairview community building with Jerry Brees and Natalie Hackler as hostesses.
