Chapter HU PEO met Oct. 25 at the Farm Credit Office meeting room..
President Glenda Foley greeted Charlotte Orton from Sabetha Chapter ,who reported on her attendance at the International Chapter held in Des Moines,,Iowa this past Spring.
She told us that PEO PHILANTHROPY has helped more than $109,000 million women work toward their educational goals during the Sisterhiod’s history..
Following Mrs. Orton’s presentation, President Glenda Foley conducted the business meeting.
Delicious refreshments were served by Carol Speidel and Becky Howard.
Reporter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.