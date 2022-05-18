All over the city of Rome, you will find many places where there is an 8 spoked wheel etched into the wall or ground. Hidden in that 8 spoked wheel is the ancient Greek acronym: IXTHYS. In ancient Greek, the word simply means “fish,” but each letter also stands for the initial letter of each Greek word—Jesus Christ, Son of God, Savior. Many think that these are hidden all over the city to mark the places where the local church was and where Sunday worship would happen. These 8 spoked wheels with the acronym of Jesus marked the place where the people of the 8th day worshipped!
“On the first day of the week, at early dawn, they went to the tomb”. This sentence began the Gospel for Easter. Jesus was dead for 3 days before He rose so don’t be confused about that. “The first day” is speaking of what day of the week it took place on not how many days He was dead.
When the bible speaks of the days of the week, it will use the numbering system from Genesis 1. What that means is that the bible uses the language of “on the 1st day”, “on the 3rd day” “the 7th day” etc for the days of the week. When the Gospel says “on first day of the week”, it means Sunday. It was the first day of creation in which God said “LET THERE BE LIGHT” and it is the first day of the new creation when Christ, the Light of the world emerged from His tomb. So if Sunday is the first day, Saturday is the 7th day, which makes the Sunday after it the 8th day. This is why Christians from the very beginning have gathered together every Sunday for the worship of God. We are the people of His new creation; we are the people of the 8th day.
The First day of the old creation is the 8th day of the new creation. Sunday to Saturday is 7 days. Which means that the next day—the Sunday—is the 8th Day. From ancient times the number 8 has been the symbol of the Resurrection, for it was on the day after the Sabbath, and so the 8th day, that Christ rose from the tomb.
Furthermore, the 7 days of the week are the image of the time of this world, and the 8th day of life everlasting. Sunday is the liturgical commemoration of the 8th day, at the same time a memorial of the Resurrection and a prophecy of the world to come.
Simply put, the number 8 has always been an image of new life, new creation, and baptism. Think of how many people were on the ark? (1 Peter 3:18-21). What day did circumcisions take place on? (Lev 12:3; Luke 2:21). This is also why Baptismal fonts are often 8 sided because it is there where we receive new life. Because of what Jesus did on the 8th day, the Church lives in an Eternal 8th Day. The resurrection on the 8th day shows that Jesus is fixing everything, making all things new (Rev 21:5). It shows that He is swallowing up death forever (Is 25:8). Sunday is when we remember that 8th day. Sunday is at the same time a memorial of the Resurrection and a prophecy of the Eternal world to come. Let us rejoice in what Christ has done for us on the 8th Day as He has made us His people. If you don’t have a place to worship Jesus on the 8th day, come visit us and give thanks to our God who has saved us!
