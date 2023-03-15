One of the hardest times to sit still and be quiet is in a waiting room. For a child this is no easy task. Parents will tell their children to sit still and be patient. From this, many believe that patience is the ability to wait without complaint. However, patience is more than that. It is the determined purpose to keep moving forward regardless of the adversity one is facing.
Patience as spoken of in the Bible is synonymous with perseverance. Throughout the Christian life, one is to remain steadfast in the Lord. Jesus said, “…Be faithful until death, and I will give you the crown of life.” (Revelation 2:10b). No one can accomplish this without patience. So, the question is, “How do we grow in patience?” Let us, therefore, consider the following.
We Grow through Trials. When we are faced with adversity, it is like hitting our head against the proverbial brick wall. We will often feel like we are stuck in a bad place and there is simply no way out. These trials will have one of two effects upon a person. It will either cause one to turn his back on his Creator, or it will cause him to cling closer to Him in simple trusting prayer.
We must bear in mind that looking to our Sovereign loving God during these times, will renew our faith and provide for us a steadfast hope within our hearts that no one can ever take from us. The more we look to our God in times of struggle, the more our faith in Him will grow. The more faith we have, the more steadfast our spirit will become. While this is never easy, the results are certainly worth it.
We Grow through Prayer. We have heard the wrongful expression, “When all else fails, pray”. This is such a sad perspective on life. If we could remember to put prayer first as it ought to be, we would find the strength and comfort we need during these difficult times.
In fact, God wants to hear from us. Jesus taught us about the great love of our Heavenly Father. He stated, “Or what man is there among you who, if his son asks for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will he give him a serpent? If you then, being evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father who is in heaven give good things to those who ask Him!” (Matthew 7:9-11)
Learning patience is not easy. We often will go through some difficult times as we acquire patience. The objective is not to become discouraged by the various trials we go through, but rather to focus continually on our Almighty Creator who loves us and always carries us through!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.