PERU, Neb. - Peru State College announced the President's and Dean's List for the Spring 2021 semester. Students representing Nebraska, 25 other states, Puerto Rico and 3 foreign countries were on the lists.
To make the President's List students must have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.
To make the Dean's List students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be degree seeking.
Students with an asterick indicates the President's List:
Denton:
Charlotte McElroy*
Falls City, Neb.:
James Allen*
Bailey Armbruster*
Hailey Campbell*
Josephine Crofford
Barbara Curley-Fail
Jordyn Curtis
Shelby Donahoo
Tyler Harms*
Ashlynn Hoesing
Christiannon Ivey*
Castin Klima*
MaKayla Nagengast
Claire Niemeyer
Lauren Parrish
Miranda Raithel
Katelyn Stoller*
Morrill:
Addison Huning
Emily Meyer
Olivia Warren*
Powhattan:
Alan Simpson*
Sabetha:
Alison Herrmann
Savanna Osthoff*
Cheyan Rokey*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.