PERU, Neb. - Peru State College announced the President's and Dean's List for the Fall 2020 semester. Students representing Nebraska, 23 other states, Puerto Rico, six foreign countries were on the lists.

To make the President's List, students must have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be seeking their first degree.

To make the Dean's List students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be seeking their first degree.

Denton: Charlotte McElroy, President's List

Morrill: Olivia Warren, President's List

Powhattan: Alan Simpson, President's List

Sabetha: Lauren Huber, President's List, Savanna Osthoff, President's List, Cheyan Rokey, Dean's List

