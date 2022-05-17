MANHATTAN — The Kansas State University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, Beta of Kansas, has inducted new members to the nation's oldest and most prestigious academic honor society.
Phi Beta Kappa has more than 500,000 members. Since its founding at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia in 1776, the society has fostered and recognized excellence in the liberal arts and sciences, and its gold key is widely recognized as a symbol of academic distinction. The K-State chapter was founded in 1974. Many U.S. presidents and U.S. Supreme Court justices belong to this highly selective honorary society.
The following students are new members of K-State's chapter of Phi Beta Kappa:
Inducted from Hiawatha was Korey Kneisley, bachelor's candidate in political science, history and pre-law.
