In May 2020, Pittsburg State University graduated approximately 1,200 students who earned degrees in the College of Arts & Sciences, the College of Education, the College of Technology, and Kelce College of Business.
To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, commencement exercises were postponed and will be held Nov. 21.
The following are local graduates:
Hiawatha: Michael Downard MA
Seneca: Austin Robert Schmelzle AAS
